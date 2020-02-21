Coronavirus-Infected People Flown Back On Plane Full Of Healthy People

Social Health

14 Coronavirus-afflicted Americans removed from a Japanese cruise ship were flown back to the United States on a plane full of healthy people.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contended the 14 infected passengers aboard Diamond Princess shouldn’t be flown back with the roughly 300 virus-free people — although finally lost the bout to the US State Department, according to reports. “It was like the worst nightmare,” a confidential senior US official engaged in the decision informed newspapers. “Quite frankly, the alternative could have been pulling Grandma out in the pouring rain, and that would have been bad, too.”

Test results had confirmed that the 14 passengers were contaminated prior to boarding aircraft to the United States on Thursday. “Nobody anticipated getting these results,” another US official spoke. The State Department had pledged that no one with the disease would be allowed on — however, then health officials insisted to allow the “sick yet symptom-free passengers” board, reports say. The CDC fretted about infection regulation aboard the planes.

The State Department disclosed that the 14 expellees had tested positive for the virus about sixty minutes before the planes landed in Texas and California. Other passengers were infuriated that they hadn’t been told about the hazard. “We were upset that people were knowingly put on the plane who were positive,” stated 69-year-old Vana Mendizabal, a retired registered nurse who went on the cruise with her spouse, Mario. “I think those people should not have been allowed on the plane,” she furthered. “We feel we were re-exposed. We were very upset about that.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

The World’s First HIV Positive Sperm Bank Opens

Put Down The Sushi: CDC Warns Of Infected Salmon