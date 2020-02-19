Case Studies

A study from Rover.com reveals that 65% of dog owners confess to taking more photographs of their pooch than their significant other.

If you catch yourself posting more pics of your hound than your spouse you are not unaccompanied. Rover.com, a website that connects dog sitters with dog owners, uncovers the results of the never-ending fixation with snapping pics of pets. The study too discloses that roughly half of people polled noted they find it more difficult to leave their dog for an extended time than their human counterpart.

94% of dog owners see their dogs as a part of their family and 57% greet their pup as soon as they enter their home typically before saying hi to their family members. The bulk of dog people even claimed they would include their pooch in family moments like holiday cards, vacations, and weddings. “Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in is pet ownership. They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too,” explained Brandie Gonzales, a Rover pet lifestyle expert.

“Dog people are deeply concerned about their dog’s feelings and well-being. And we’re seeing that reflected in everything from how people name their dog to what they feed them, and the type of pet care they prefer.” The study includes replies from thousands of dog owners across the US as well as the scientific exploration of pet parents’ kinships with their dogs. Outright, the data unearthed that the human-dog bond has matured from one of ownership to one centered on family.

