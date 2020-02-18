Porn Film Shot At Public Library During Business Hours Sparks Outrage

Social Media

A porn skit seemingly done to get clicks is triggering uproar after news surfaced that the scene was filmed inside a local public library.

The adult flick was tapped on the streets of Santa Monica, then inside the Santa Monica Public Library and is ten minutes in length. The video – which displays a woman exposing her lady parts – outside Santa Monica neighborhoods and too outside John Muir Elementary, then engaged in intimate acts inside of the library. “God forbid, a child walked in the library and walked right in on the middle of it. That’s my biggest concern,” Janet McLaughlin, a local resident, stressed. “Children don’t need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels.”

McLaughlin was so appalled after another alarmed parent sent her a link of the flick, that she hopped on social media to get the city’s aid. In the clip, the female adult film ‘star’ in the video sashays into the library, evidently during business hours and shoots the scene while narrating about not getting busted. However, McLaughlin says city officials are well aware.

“They say that it is a misdemeanor and unless they witness it themselves, there is nothing they can do about it,” she expressed. The flick was uploaded to a pornographic website that pays per click. The man’s face in the scenes is never shown. News outlets have opted not to release the identity of the woman in the footage, but a search exhibits that she has acted in other adult movies. “We have to have laws to stop them from doing things that put children in harm’s way,” added McLaughlin.

