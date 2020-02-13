The Most Dangerous and Safest States for Dating Online in 2020

Case Studies

A team of researchers used numbers to figure out which states are the safest—and which are the most hazardous—in regards to online dating.

With Valentine’s Day less than 48 hours away, online dating apps like Bumble and Tinder are likely to gain a surge in downloads. Thanks to a recent report from HighSpeedInternet, the most dangerous and safest states to utilize online dating apps have been disclosed. HighSpeedInternet graded states based on government stats for cybercrime victims, total monies lost to digital fundraisers, and STDs in each state.

To seethe everything down to their ultimate ranking, each measurement was adapted on a 0–1 scale with 0 consequent to the measurement that would most negatively impact the final score and 1 consequent to the measurement that would most positively impact the final score. These weighted readings were then tallied up with the weights referenced above to receive a score out of 100. HighSpeedInternet concentrated data from sources such as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) report titled ‘Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance 2018,’ the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) report titled ‘2018 Internet Crime Report,’ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation report titled ‘Cyber Actors Use Online Dating Sites to Conduct Confidence/Romance Fraud and Recruit Money Mules.’

According to the study, these are the top 10 most perilous states for dating online: 1) Alaska 2) Nevada 3) California 4) North Carolina 5) Maryland 6) Colorado 7) Virginia 8) Washington 9) New York and 10) Florida. And, the following are the top 10 safest states for dating online: 1) Maine 2) West Virginia 3) Vermont 4) Kentucky 5) New Hampshire 6) South Dakota 7) North Dakota 8) Idado 9) Nebraska and 10) Iowa.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Guy Matches with Sister on Tinder and it’s Unsurprisingly Awkward

Here’s What Your State Is Googling On Valentine’s Day