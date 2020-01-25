On Which Social Media Platform Do Customers Complain the Most?

Social Media

Social media has become a staple for growing businesses, but consumers are now turning to online platforms to “call out” disappointing service. As we’ve seen with popular consumer-oriented business, negative brand representation online can hinder future growth in sales. Overall, what are consumers looking for in return when choosing to complain on social media? And what social media strategies can companies use to best respond to complaints?

WhoIsHostingThis explored trends in customer callouts by surveying over 1,000 individuals who voiced their own complaints via online platforms. In their research, they found how consumers’ opinions impact potential buyers and how the “call-out culture” is evolving

Continue reading to learn more about the key results below.