Ben & Jerry’s Pints Are On Deck For ‘Netflix and Chill’

Ice cream producer Ben & Jerry’s is the latest marque to cash in on Netflix‘s sweeping appeal and status as a cultural keystone.

Indeed, a Netflix-branded product hits home again. “You’ll never want to watch Netflix without it,” Ben & Jerry’s claims about its latest flavor dubbed ‘Netflix & Chilll’d’ — correct, with an extra “L” — boasting peanut butter ice cream with fudge brownie bits, and salty and sweet pretzel swirls. The viral tagline “Netflix and chill” commenced as a sinless way of saying, “I’ve had a tough day and all I desire to do this evening is turn on Netflix, whorl up into the fetal position and take in four continuous hours of visual entertainment,” In 2015, The Guardian published, “but has become an innuendo (and a meme) for hooking up.”

With the perfect mix of peanut butter intrigue, pretzel drama, and fudge brownie belly laughs, NEW Netflix & Chilll’d™ pairs well with any of your Netflix programming. Find it near you soon: https://t.co/sbRbErJCtX pic.twitter.com/Sf8YoryiQp — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 16, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s is not foreign to partnerships. The ice cream magnate has paid tribute to actor Will Ferrell, Bernie Sanders, actress Tina Fey — or her “30 Rock” embodiment; the jam band Phish, and late-night show host Stephen Colbert. Not to forget, of course, the Grateful Dead rocker homage flavor, Cherry Garcia.

Netflix has joined forces with another ice cream big-wig too. Baskin-Robbins converted one of its establishments in Burbank, California, into the ice cream parlor showcased in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” With the assistance of a production company that culminated in show-themed flavors also at pop-up spots including the Santa Monica Pier, the “Stranger Things” premiere, the London Hotel, and Dodgers Stadium. Michelle Buteau, comedian, who starred in the Netflix feature film “Always Be My Maybe,” consumed the initial ceremonial scoop.

