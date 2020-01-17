Social Health

A study examining the relationship between age and well-being in 132 countries, concluded that the peak of life’s misery enters at the age of 47.

David Blanchflower, former Bank of England policymaker and Dartmouth College Professor, wrote: “Ceteris paribus, a typical individual’s well-being reaches its minimum — on both sides of the Atlantic and for both males and females — in middle age.” To better quantify the study, Blanchflower examined data from 500,000 randomly sampled West Europeans and Americans. He discovered that each country owns a “happiness curve” — meaning, happiness follows a U-shaped flight. People typically reach the peak of unhappiness in mid-life, with grander experiences of happiness in old age and youth.

Blanchflower based this to be true for the bulk of persons in all 132 countries even after curbing other impacts upon life satisfaction and happiness such as marriage, education level, and income. This supports the notion that age has an effect on general happiness autonomous of everything else taking place in a person’s life. “The curve’s trajectory holds true in countries where the median wage is high and where it is not and where people tend to live longer and where they don’t,” wrote Blanchflower.

In the U.S., there was a marginally bigger gap between maximal male unhappiness and that of their female similitudes. Happiness among males in America hits a minimum in their early 50s, whereas females experience pinnacle unhappiness around their late 30s. In Europe, cited life contentment for both women and men hits its lowest point about the mid-40s.

