Did You Reach Your 2019 Instagram Marketing Goals?

Social Media

When you look back at what you accomplished on Instagram in 2019, it’s critical to review your goals. When doing so, make note of what went right, what went wrong, and the adjustments you need to make in the year to come.

In a perfect world, you would reach all of your Instagram marketing goals. However, as you review your goals and past performance, you may come to find that you have fallen short every now and again. It’s frustrating, but at the same time it’s not the end of the world. In fact, you can learn a lot from your failures, which then allows you to perform at a higher level in the future.

One of the best things you can do during your review of 2019 is keep track of any resources that can help you better reach your goals in the new year. For instance, you may come to realize that you are not getting enough likes on your content. And for that reason, you bookmark a guide to Instagram likes that you want to keep nearby at all times.

Regardless of what happened last year, you need to set new Instagram goals for the future. Don’t shy away from doing so because of a challenge you faced in the past. When the time comes to set these goals, here are the types of questions you can answer:

1. What are the best types of short term goals for what you want to accomplish?

It’s much easier to set long term goals. Not only are these bigger and more exciting, but you have more time to reach them. Even so, you need to set short term goals that align with what you want to accomplish in the days, weeks, and the next few months.

An example of this would be securing 1k new followers over the next three months. This is a reasonable goal with many paths to success. You simply need to set a goal, create a plan for reaching it, and then follow through.

If you’ve ignored short term goals in the past, you’ve missed out on an opportunity to push yourself to new heights. Don’t do the same thing in the future.

2. What types of long term goals make the most sense for you and your brand?

Just as you set short term goals, you need to do the same with long term ones. These are projected to occur down the road, such as six or more months or many years into the future.

An example of this would be securing 10k new followers over the next one or two years. If you set this as a short term goal, you are not likely to reach it. But when you turn it into a long term goal, it’s much more attainable.

You have to set long term goals based on what makes the most sense for you and your brand. The key thing here is that you are realistic. It’s easy to say you’ll do something over the next few years, but time has a way of flying by.

3. Are you being realistic with the goals that you set?

It’s mentioned above, but worth touching on again. If you set unrealistic goals, you will not be happy with where you end up. You are likely to miss them, time after time, and that leads to disappointment.

So, before you set a goal, no matter what it may be, take the time to think long and hard about whether or not you can actually accomplish it. If you feel good about your chances – and even if you’re pushing the envelope just a little bit – set the goal and see where it takes you.

4. Do you have a plan in place for carrying out your plan and reaching your goals?

You can set as many goals as you want, but if you don’t have a plan for reaching them you are going to tread water. Your strategy is what makes or breaks your progress on Instagram, so make sure you have one and that you review it regularly. Is your strategy to buy Instagram followers, to run ads, to do giveaways?

Instagram marketing is not rocket science. But it does take a strategy and a good level of dedication and persistence. Make sure you have a plan and that you are willing to follow through with it, day in and day out. And if something goes wrong, make an adjustment and see where that takes you.

5. How are you tracking your progress to ensure that you are moving closer to your goals?

It’s important to set goals, but you also need to track your progress. If you neglect to do this, there is no real way of knowing if you are actually on the right track.

There is more than one way to track your Instagram marketing goals, from a spreadsheet to a business dashboard – and that is just two of the options that are available to you.

As you track your progress, make a note of what is and isn’t working. This way, you can adjust your approach so that you can have more success in the future.

Also, tracking your progress gives you something to look back on. When you do this, the data will give you a better idea of how to approach the future. And once again, that will help you reach your goals.

Final Thoughts

There is no better feeling than looking back at the past year and realizing that you met all your Instagram marketing goals. This means that you made a lot of good decisions, and that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

However, even if you fell short with some or all of your goals, there is always room for improvement. Use this time to set new goals and devise a strategy for reaching them.

Did you reach your 2019 Instagram marketing goals? Were you excited about the progress you made? What are your goals for 2020?