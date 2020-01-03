Celeb Kept The Skeleton And Penis Of His Dead Dog As An Ornament

Social Celebs

Orlando Bloom was so overcome with anguish that he couldn’t wish farewell to his dog when the pooch died – and went to drastic measures to keep his pet ‘alive.’

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star chose to contact a company that would strip the dead dog down to its bones, in order for it to be stored in the house. Bloom, 42, said he really felt he had to do it, putting up a pic of the completed article on his IG account, with the heartfelt caption: “Man’s best friend…when you can’t let go.”



Speaking to news outlets about the tragedy, he stated: “[Sidi] was a great companion and I was very upset when he died. I had his skeleton mounted so that he stays with me. I know that sounds a little odd to some people, but it is quite tastefully done and I still get to say goodnight to him. I just couldn’t stand the fact that he was just not going to be around anymore.”

And, Bloom even elected to hold onto Sidi’s private parts as decor. “They asked me if I wanted to keep the penis,” he explained. “What do you think I said? Yes! Actually aesthetically it didn’t look quite right, so I have it on the side.” On a similar note, accordant to Bloom, his very own manhood isn’t actually as impressive as the internet painted it to be. It appeared so large in a viral photo that in a recent interview with Howard Stern on his radio show Bloom had to actually underplay his penis size.

He decreed: “It is really not that big. Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion.” Bloom continued to extend on the sultry set of images: “The publicist called to say, ‘That is not the worst of it. First of all, there were pictures with a block over it.’ And you make some jokes like, ‘Have you got a black box big enough to cover it?’ And then you suddenly realize somebody is going to uncover the black box because they are going to be paid enough. It’s a triple whammy – photos, black box, then no black box.”

