13 People Shot At House Party Honoring A Man Killed By Gun Violence

At least 2 persons began shooting in the early hours of Monday morning at a house party that was meant to honor a gun violence victim. 13 people were shot in total.

Reportedly, a 37-year-old man has been charged in linkage to the shooting. No one was killed, however various victims are in critical condition, accordant to police. Law enforcement is still trying to unearth a motive for the gun attack, which took place a bit after midnight at a house in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The victims of the gunfire range in age from 15 to 49-years-old, police remarked.

via Facebook; 13 people were shot at a Chicago house party that was suppose to be peaceful

Police state the shooting went down at a party honoring a male who was himself a gun violence victim and was shot and murdered in late April. “It’s a terrible tragedy and frankly and incredible act of cowardice,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to reporters at a press conference after stopping by to see the victims at a local hospital.

“We can’t normalize this kind of behavior,” said Lightfoot, prior to urging individuals with information about the attack to step forward and help authorities with the investigation. “People in that house know what happened. We urged them to overcome their fears and come forward with information so that police can do their job and track down those who are responsible.”

Cops described a “chaotic” scene that unrolled approx 12:30 a.m. local time. Chicago Police Department’s Chief of Patrol, Fred Waller, said the shooting occurred at three “scenes” starting inside a domicile on South May Street, before spilling out to the into the neighborhood. “Inside, there was a dispute where shots were fired, several shots,” Waller said. “People started to spill out and as they spilled out more shots were fired.” Officials vowed a beefed up police presence in the area in the next weeks.

