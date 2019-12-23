Is Instagram The Most Trendy Social Media Platform?

Social Media

Instagram is quite possibly the leading social media platform out there. Part of the reason is its diverse and vast audience⁠— from teenagers to adults and business owners to influencers, almost everyone with an internet connection uses Instagram. People and businesses, as a matter of fact, love to share their activities, either in the form of images or videos, on this social media.

If you haven’t used Instagram, and the chance of that is very thin, you are missing out big time. It’s an amazing social media to stay connected with friends and family. And the best part? It’s free.

It doesn’t ask for any type of charge to buy views or likes or to access normal features⁠— The only time you’ll pay is when you want to promote your business(of course, there’s ROI). In short, if you are one of them who wants to share your lifestyle with everyone around the world, #Instagram is the best place.

Here are a few things you might find useful if you didn’t know already:

Devices In Which You Can Use Instagram

Instagram works pretty well in all OSes, whether you are using an iPhone or an Android device. You can simply download the Instagram app and create your account. The signup process of Instagram is as simple as its downloading. You can either log in with your Facebook account or by using the good ol’ Email.

You can also use Instagram on your PC or Laptop too. But the only issue is, you cannot upload any photos or videos on Instagram via laptop or PC for that you must download their app on your smartphone.

In a nutshell, it supports all the devices.

Features Of Instagram

Photo by Pixabay

Instagram gives you a lot of fantastic features that can make you addicted to the app. Apart from the main feature of sharing photos and videos, there are other features you can use without any charge.

You can share your photos – Instagram gives you the option to share your photos from your gallery and also you can directly share a picture by clicking from your camera, just open the Instagram app and simply swipe to the right.

Share videos – If you want to share some videos on your account, Instagram gives you the option to share videos as well.

Filters – Now you don’t need to edit your photos before sharing them on social media because Instagram gives you a lot of amazing filters that you can apply to your photos while sharing them on your Account.

Live Streaming – This is one of the best features of Instagram. Whenever you want to show your activities to your friend circle at the moment, the option to livestream is unbeatable.

Overall

All in all, Instagram, now a part of Facebook Inc., is a fun app for people who want to interact with others & their lifestyles and a seriously ROI-positive platform for businesses looking to capture their audience’s attention. If you’re not on it, then you might want to get in on the action.

