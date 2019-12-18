Wedding Crashers Beat Groom To Death During His Reception

Shareables

Two wedding crashers are behind bars on murder suspicion, police say, after they snuck into a wedding and during the reception beat the groom to death.

Police in Chino responded to reports of a brawl at a residence in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue approx 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims of battery with non life-threatening injuries. However witnesses informed police there was potentially another victim involved in the scuffle who was missing, said reports.

via Yahoo; Rony Castaneda Ramirez, left, and Josue Castaneda Ramirez were apprehended on suspicion of murder on Sunday (Chino Police Department)

After combing the neighborhood, cops found 30-year-old Joe Melgoza on 17th Street in the backyard of a home unconscious due to blunt force trauma to his head. The victim, who got married just hours earlier, was rushed to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he passed away, Sgt Tomicic said. Investigators identified brothers Josue Castaneda Ramirez, 19, and Rony Castaneda Ramirez, 28, as suspects in the bout and served a search warrant on their Chino home roughly 12 hours later. It’s still undetermined how authorities connected the two men to the assault.

Tomicic noted the brothers had no known relationship with the groom and were not invited to the wedding. Authorities are investigating what prompted the two men to crash the party and what ignited the fight. The wedding crashers are being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga without bail. They have yet to be charged though are set to appear in court Wednesday. “He always had a way to make you smile,” Alice Alvarez, Melgoza’s cousin wrote.

