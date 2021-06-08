Freezable Bras Are Here For The Summer Heatwaves

Social Shopping

They’re named Bra Coolers and they have been distinctively formed by Polar Products with the immediate aim of keeping the summer heat off your pectus.



If you’re struggling this summer in the heat, how about purchasing a freezable bra that will cool your boobies literally? If you’re a breast-less male, how about doing the modest thing and snatching one up for her?

Each Bra Coolers pack is reusable and machine washable – that’s a fillip – and will magically freeze solid at roughly 14C° so that you’re able to take them out and around with you without fear or shame.

The establishment says: “Cool58° cooling packs freeze solid at a moderate and comfortable temperature of 58° Fahrenheit, so they can be activated in a freezer, refrigerator, or even a cooler of ice water. Packs can simply be submerged in ice water or placed in a refrigerator or freezer to activate. Activate by simply submerging the packs into ice water for up to 20 minutes when access to freezers is not available.”

If you are – umm – extra busty in that department, cup sizes higher than a D cup get a double set although C, B and A cups only require a single. Their website furthers: “Cool your t**s! Literally! Having a major hot flash or some night sweats? Throw these babies in your bra or against your chest and feel instant cooling effects.

When you are overheated, sometimes all you need is a quick, refreshing cool down in just the right places!” Giving you the desire to procure one, hop on their website and cough up $37.11 for a set. It appears as if they genuinely work, also. One satisfied customer claimed: “Polar Products are amazing!” Another alleged: “The scarf and bra coolers are so discreet and really helpful, especially with the inserts frozen solid.”

