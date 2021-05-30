Pinning Summer: Popular Parenting Pinterest Pin Picks

Social Media

Yesterday marked the longest day of the year and the first day of summer. For my Popular Parenting Pinterest Pin Picks of the week, here are my top pins inspired by the summer season.

Popular Simple Water Activity Pin

Sprinklers are a fun activity for staying cool during the summer for children and adults alike. To make a simple water sprinkler from your backyard, poke holes in an empty soda bottle and attach a hose from a fun soda bottle water sprinkler from Wedding Day Pins.

Popular Elaborate Water Activity Pin

If your kids love to play outside in the water but you want a sprinkler setup that is a little more elaborate than a recycled soda bottle, try the popular DIY kiddie car wash from Mom Endeavors.

Popular Cool Summer Activity Pin

What better way to get the kids outside than a giant ice cube filled with toys from Crumbbums. Simply fill a plastic container with water, food coloring, and toys and freeze. Kids will spend hours chiseling the toys out while keeping cool outside on a hot day.

Popular Inventive Summer Activity Pin

If you love playing outside with chalk but are tired of the same old dry sidewalk chalk, try the inventive ice chalk from Reading Confetti. All you need is cornstarch, water, and food coloring.

Popular Popsicle Pin

What better way to stay cool in the summer than an ice cold Popsicle. Rachel Sanders offers 33 inventive recipes for making homemade ice pops in a variety of flavors.

Do you have a favorite summer pin? Share in the comments below.

Read more from Heather Johnson at The Parenting Patch.